News
Tinubu meets Jonathan, 3 governors in Aso Rock
President Bola Tinubu met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
Although the purpose of the meeting was still unclear, it may not be unconnected with the former president’s mission in Mali, where he serves as the Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mediation Team.
The visit was Jonathan’s second to the State House in the last month.
READ ALSO: Tinubu meets Guinea Bissau president, 2 others in Aso Rock
He briefed the president on his mission to the troubled West African country during his last visit to the Aso Rock on June 13.
President Tinubu also met with Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) on Tuesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...