Tinubu meets Jonathan, 3 governors in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Although the purpose of the meeting was still unclear, it may not be unconnected with the former president’s mission in Mali, where he serves as the Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mediation Team.

The visit was Jonathan’s second to the State House in the last month.

He briefed the president on his mission to the troubled West African country during his last visit to the Aso Rock on June 13.

President Tinubu also met with Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) on Tuesday.

