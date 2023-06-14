Jonathan briefs Tinubu on mediation mission in Mali, others

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday, paid an official visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he briefed the President on the West African sub-region referendum recently reached in Mali.

Jonathan, the Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which is charged with overseeing mediation missions in Mali, told State House correspondents that the visit to Tinubu was to discuss the outcomes of such mediations with other members of the West African Elders Forum of which he is the incumbent Chairman.

“I came to brief the President on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies,” Jonathan said.

“You know, I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various Presidents.”

The former Nigerian leader, in his capacityy as ECOWAS Special Envoy, is saddled with facilitating dialogue with major stakeholders in Mali, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, civil society and religious organisations towards resolving the socio-political crisis in the country towards the the country’s elections scheduled for June 18

