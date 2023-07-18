Tinubu meets Guinea Bissau president, 2 others in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met his counterparts from three West African countries at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The trio of Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon, Guinea Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and his Niger Republic counterpart, Mohammed Bassoum, arrived at the State House at about mid-day and were immediately ushered to the president’s office for a private meeting.

Although issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public, they may not be unconnected with happenings in West Africa and the continent at large.

Tinubu was recently elected as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He also took part at the Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) held last weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

