Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 20, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Supreme Court dismisses rumour of Tinubu, CJN’s telephone conversation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday described as an outright falsehood the claim on a telephone conversation between the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and President Bola Tinubu on the outcome of the cases at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

2. Reps to probe recurring rise in fuel pump prices

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, pledged to investigate the rising prices of fuel by instituting an ad-hoc committee to look into the matter.Read more

3. APC has abandoned welfare of Nigerians, PDP slams FG over fuel price hike

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government led by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of abandoning Nigerians after the recent increase in fuel pump prices.Read more

4. DSS clears Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery as governor opens defence in LP’s petition

The Department of State Security (DSS) has dismissed claims by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) that the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, forged his discharge certificate ahead of the March 18 election in the state.Read more

5. Kaduna PDP candidate presents another witness in petition challenging Gov Sani’s election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru-Kudan, on Wednesday, presented another witness before the state governorship election petition tribunal.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023

6. NEMA alerts Kwara residents on impending flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has again alerted some residents of Kwara State of an impending flood.Read more

7. Fidelity Bank seeks N99bn from investors via Public Offer, Rights Issue

Fidelity Bank’s board of directors has proposed the company sell more shares to raise about N99 billion through Public Offer and Rights Issue.Read more

8. Court orders Ecobank to pay Honeywell N72.2bn, after eight-year battle

Following its eight years legal battle with Ecobank Nigeria, Honeywell Flour Mills (HFMP) has been awarded N72.2 billion in damages by Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests two men with 1,608kg of Indian hemp in Nasarawa

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in has arrested two suspects with 1,608kg of illicit substance suspected to be cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp in Nasarawa State.Read more

10. Mahrez set for Saudi move as Man City agree deal with Al-Ahli

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez is set to complete a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli as his club Manchester City have agreed a £30m deal.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now