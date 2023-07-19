Reps to probe recurring rise in fuel pump prices

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, pledged to investigate the rising prices of fuel by instituting an ad-hoc committee to look into the matter.

The resolution came after Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, during plenary, moved a motion of urgent national concern headed “The need to investigate the incessant increase in fuel pump price.”

The presiding officer, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, put to a vote an amendment introduced by another legislator asking the House to order the NNPCL to suspend the new pump price of N617 and return to the old price of N540, but the parliamentarians overwhelmingly rejected the proposal by yelling “NAY.”

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over plenary, commented on the proposal and indicated that it would not be adopted because it would be inappropriate to determine the scope of the ad hoc committee’s probe.

Moving the motion, Ugochiyere noted that the incessant hike in Fuel prices has in turn caused hardship for Nigerians.

According to him, high costs in transportation will in the coming days lead to a hike in food prices in the market.

“Mr Speaker, this is the people’s House and we represent the Nigeria people, very soon with the way things are going fuel will be sold for 1,000 per litre,” he lamented.

He therefore called on the House to set up an Ad-Hoc committee to summon the Group Managing Director NNPCL to look into the increase in fuel price, the motion was therefore carried when put to a voice vote.

