Atiku’s allegations on intimidation of judiciary arrant nonsense – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for making “mischievous allegations” on the ongoing proceeding at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Atiku had in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, accused APC and agents of President Bola Tinubu of intimidating the judiciary in a bid to swing the ruling on the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 election in their favour.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC described the PDP candidate’s allegations as arrant nonsense that was totally lacking in “substance and cogency.”

The party stressed that the former Vice President miserably failed to establish his case at the tribunal and only employed a “childish attempt” to save face.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement by a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The statement alleges that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government are engaged in a plot to intimidate members of the judiciary towards unduly influencing the outcome of pending cases before the court.

“Atiku Abubakar and his minions offered no evidence to support their wild, hollow, and mischievous allegations. Quite frankly, there is nothing in Atiku Abubakar’s statement that is worth a reaction from the APC.

“It is just arrant nonsense, totally lacking in substance and cogency. Its only imaginable purpose is a childish attempt to float an alibi to deflect the shame of a highly probable defeat in court, having miserably failed to make out a credible case to justify his bogus claim that he won the last presidential election.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our party won the election convincingly. We have full faith and confidence in our courts to dispense electoral justice in accordance with our constitution and all applicable laws.”

