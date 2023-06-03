Tinubu-led APC govt is a temporary one, Atiku declares

Defeated presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that he will reclaim his (stolen) mandate at the court, he therefore referred to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration as a “temporary government”.

Atiku Abubakar who addressed elected officials of the PDP during a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Bauchi on Saturday, charged members of the National Assembly of the PDP not to be “rubber stamp members of the National Assembly. You are there to serve as a formidable opposition to this temporary administration”, he told them.

According to him, “Based on the results announced by the INEC and pending the determination of electoral challenges in the court, our members elect are not the majority in the National Assembly.”

He said that, “So, for the time being, they have to prepare to work as an effective, constructive opposition while also preparing for possible roles of the majority party when the cases are resolved. A government in waiting, so to speak.”

Atiku Abubakar stressed that, “In the recently concluded elections, our party campaigned on specific things, Nigerias are therefore expecting you to work on how to fulfil those campaign promises. That you are not among the INEC selected members is not an excuse not to perform, you must collectively work to put the temporary government on the right direction to serve Nigerians. Don’t be part of rubber stamp.”

He stressed that, “As you know, the PDP remains the only political party that is led by all its members, not a political party that is led by a few political godfathers. No one individual or group of people are bigger than the party in the PDP. You are Representatives of the party, do not be tempted to leave your party just because of INEC induced temporary setback. In the end, the truth shall triumph over falsehood and evil. Therefore, you must please remain resolute, do not work in isolation from one another, you are a team and should always work to together as a team in order to achieve meaningful results and also remain connected to your roots, your constituents and other stakeholders”.

He charged the members-elect saying, “Don’t ever lose hope, the role of the opposition is holding the government in majority party to account. And in doing so, you demonstrate that you and your party are ready to govern at the shortest possible time.”

He stressed that, “Our country is too damaged to allow for such drama, our nation needs us and I am confident that our National Assembly members, all our party leaders will not disappoint us in reshaping this country.”

According to him, “Let me make a passing remarks on the announced fuel subsidy removal. Between 1999 and 2007, the PDP led Federal Government initiated fuel subsidy removal and I chaired the committee. We planned subsidy removal in 2 phases, only after providing palliative to those that will be affected.”

He stressed that,”We have the capacity as a party to do that and that was what we would have done. Not just announcing subsidy removal without meaningful discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily lost.”

In his opening remarks, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun said that, “This is a very crucial moment in the history of our great party and how we navigate it will determine the progress of the party in the nearest future.”

Umar Damagun added that, “Nigerians had hopes that the elections will be free and fair following the amendment to the Electoral Act which made deployment of high technology in order to make the process more transparent.”

The National Chairman said that, “using the combination of BVAS and electronic transmission of results. It was also meant to ensure seamless accreditation and transmission of results but INEC simply threw that aside.”

“Let me also assure you of the party’s support all the way during your litigation sojourn and we will leave no stone unturned to reclaim our mandate that have been temporarily lost in the election.”

The stakeholders meeting was attended by Ag National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Ahmed Makarfi, Dino Melaye, Adolphus Wabara, Babangida Aliyu, Waziri Tambuwal and Abdul Ningi

The Governors in attendance were: Sen Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Umar Fintiri of Adamawa, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Godwin Obasake of Edo Represented by His Deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

Others were Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (rtd) of Taraba, Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

All NASS members-elect from the PDP and other political parties were also in attendance.

