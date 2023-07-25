Resident doctors begin strike Wednesday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will begin an indefinite nationwide strike on Wednesday following the Federal Government’s failure to honour their demands.

The doctors are demanding demanding the payment of all salary arrears and the immediate upgrade of infrastructure in public hospitals across the country, among others.

They suspended their warning strike for two weeks on May 21 after a meeting with the government.

They met on June 2 to review progress made with the agreement to decide on their next line of action.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, on Monday met with the doctors and urged them to suspend the industrial action.

The NARD President, Dr Emeka Orji, who confirmed the association’s decision to proceed with the strike to journalist on Tuesday, said it would begin at 12:00 a.m., on Wednesday.

He added that the decision was taken at NARD National Executive Council meeting for July held in Lagos.

