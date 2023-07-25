Oyo Assembly confirms nine additional commissioner nominees

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed nine additional commissioner nominees forwarded to the parliament by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Assembly had previously confirmed seven nominees presented by the governor.

Those confirmed on Tuesday were Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Mr. Abiodun Akinkonmo, Mr. Segun Olayiwola, Prof. Abdulwaheed Soliu, Mr. Majeed Mogbojunbola, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr. Williams Akinfunmilayo, Mr. Obafemi Ojo and Prince Dotun Oyelade.

At the plenary in Ibadan, the nominees took turns to address the lawmakers on their political antecedents, educational background and plans of action for the state.

Two of the lawmakers, Bamidele Adeola and Gabriel Babajide, urged the nominees to prioritise the interest of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, after the screening, asked each of the nominees to take a bow and go.

