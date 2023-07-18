Oyo Assembly suspends two local council chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended local government chairmen in the state for alleged gross misconduct and funds misappropriation.

The affected chairmen – Taoreed Adedigba (Akinyele) and Agba Egbe (Ibarapa North) – are expected to stay away from their offices pending the conclusion of the investigation into the allegations against them.

The lawmakers took the decision after deliberating on the matter at the plenary in Ibadan.

They ordered the vice chairman of the Akinyele LGA to take over the control of the council.

The lawmaker also set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegations.

