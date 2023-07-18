Tinubu orders review of N8000 palliative to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the immediate review of the N8000 proposed as a palliative to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The Federal Government had concluded plans to transfer N8000 for six months to 12 million homes in the country to ameliorate the suffering caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

The National Assembly last week approved the president’s request for an $800 million loan from the World Bank to undertake the initiative.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy to the President, Dele Alake, who confirmed the news in a statement, said his principal also directed that the whole gamut of the palliative package be unveiled to Nigerians.

He added that the cash programme was not the only item in the relief package initiated by the president.

President Tinubu, according to Alake, vowed to always put Nigerians at the heart of his policy and programme.

The statement read: “That the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately. This is in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.

“That the whole gamut of the palliative package of government be unveiled to Nigerians.

“Immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“The President further assures Nigerians that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of the subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised. The beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.”

