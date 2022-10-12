News
Oyo Assembly draws battle line with EFCC over plan to probe its finances
The Oyo State House of Assembly has said that it is wrong for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite its members in relationship to an alleged ongoing investigation.
This was contained in a letter signed on October 11 in Abuja by Mrs. Yetunde Awe, the Clerk of the House, querying the propriety of EFCC’s invitation to the legislators because of a pending suit challenging its (EFCC’s) power to probe the legislature’s finances.
Awe vowed that no member of the assembly would honour any invitation from the commission until the pending case was determined.
Oyo Assembly approves Lawal as new deputy Gov, right after it sacked Olaniyan
Ripples Nigeria learnt that she further cautioned the anti-graft agency against disrespecting the court and taking the law into its hands.
The assembly had earlier this year sued the EFCC over its (EFCC’s) planned probe of the house’s finances.
In the suit filed through its lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), the assembly is contending among others that by the provision of Section 125 of the Constitution, the EFCC is forbidden from looking into the financial books of the assembly.
It noted that such power only resides with the Auditor General of the state by virtue of Section 125 of the Constitution
By Mohammed Taoheed
