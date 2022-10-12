Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday October 12th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike appoints 14,000 advisers, 359 liaison officers in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of 14,000 advisers for different political units in the state.Read more

2. I have never stolen N10, Abacha’s former ADC, Al-Mustapha, claims amid allegations of financial impropriety

Hamza Al-Mustapha, the Action Alliance’s presidential candidate, has disclosed that despite pressure from some individuals, he has never taken or stolen any of the country’s riches but has instead preserved them.Read more

3. Adamu Garuba says registration of CONUA, NAMDA humbles ASUU

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Adamu Garuba, on Tuesday, mocked the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the registration of the union’s two breakaway factions.Read more

4. Ex-NERC chief, Sam Amadi, rejects appointment into PDP campaign council

The former Chairman of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has rejected his appointment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council. Read more

5. Keyamo asks Ayu, Atiku pertinent questions, as PDP flags off presidential campaign

Spokesperson of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has mocked the presidential campaign flag-off of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom capital, on Monday.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market makes N116.82bn after resumption from Eid-el-Mawlid holiday

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N116.8 billion after resumption from the Eid-el-Mawlid holiday on Tuesday. Read more

7. IMF downgrades Nigeria’s growth projection, demands clear policy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded Nigeria’s economic growth projection for 2022 to 3.2 percent. Read more

8. NSCDC arrests 16 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 16 suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.Read more

9. Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill one, injure scores, destroy farmlands

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia have killed one person, wounded scores of others and destroyed several farmlands in a fresh attack in the Darwat community in Riyom local government area of Plateau State. Read more

10. UCL: Chelsea defeat Milan again as Man City advance to knockouts

Chelsea clinched yet another win against AC Milan in the space of a week as they won 2-0 over the Italians in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Read more

