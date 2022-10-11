I have never stolen N10, Abacha’s former ADC, Al-Mustapha, claims amid allegations of financial impropriety

Hamza Al-Mustapha, the Action Alliance’s presidential candidate, has disclosed that despite pressure from some individuals, he has never taken or stolen any of the country’s riches but has instead preserved them.

Al-Mustapha, who was an aide of former military Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, made this disclosure on Tuesday on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm.

“I don’t have money, I have never stolen N10. I challenged two governments; I challenged Abdulsalam Abubakar’s government, and I challenged (Olusegun) Obasanjo’s government. They searched.

“I was ransacked by bigger international investigative agencies (and the) police. My eyes and thumbprint were taken all around the whole world and they saw nothing. But rather than tell the whole world my clean record, they kept it aside,” he stated.

Read also:AA will not compromise Nigeria — Al-Mustapha

He further claimed that those who accused him unjustly of murder, a coup attempt, drug trafficking, and money laundering did him a “disservice,” yet he has pardoned them.

Al-Mustapha also said that his opponents sought to kill him using legal and illicit ways because they wanted to inherit Abacha’s wealth after seizing control.

“I faced 14 judges in 15 years and that has been cleared and there is no iota of it.

“Why did they want to kill me? It is simply because of what I know. I found myself in a situation where I refused to compromise Nigeria and that refusal has cost me,” he stated.

On how he is perceived now that he is running for Nigeria’s top job in 2023, he said, “I am not concerned; I’m a victim of perception or effect of propaganda overtime.

“I suffered from propaganda for a period of 15 years with torture trying to just give me a bad name, just for me not to survive.”

“In 2019, that was when we discovered that there were 18 attempts to kill me. As of 2013 when I came out, I was aware of 11 attempts,” he noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now