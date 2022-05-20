Buhari’s govt destroyed by crooked politicians, sycophants – Al-Mustapha

The former Chief Security Officer to the late former head of state, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd), said on Friday he would relocate to the notorious Sambisa forest if elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Al-Mustapha, who stated this in a chat with the Hausa Service of British Broadcasting Corporation, added that he would end the country’s long-running battle with Boko Haram in six months.

He expressed concern at the frightening degree of insecurity in the country.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari was surrounded by sycophants and crooked politicians who have harmed his administration.

READ ALSO: Al-Mustapha accuses wealthy Nigerians of sponsoring terrorism, banditry

The ex-CSO also blamed President Buhari for failing to monitor the activities of those to whom he had delegated power.

Al-Mustapha said: “Nigerian soldiers have now become police and you know how corrupt our police are. So, within these six months, I will bring sanity into the way the Nigerian military operates to be able to confront emerging security threats with renewed vigour and commitment.”

The ex-military officer insisted that if he becomes the country’s next president, check and balance, due process, and strict adherence to the rule of law would be the cardinal principles of his administration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now