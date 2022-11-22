Al-Mustapha accuses Western nations of conspiracy in Boko Haram insurgency

A presidential candidate for the Action Alliance (AA), Maj. Hamzat Al-Mustapha, on Tuesday, accused the Western nations of conspiracy in the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

Al-Mustapha stated this during a discussion on the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

He said although the insurgency began on November 1, 1999, it actually took shape following the discovery of oil and gas in the country in 1972.

The AA candidate alleged that western powers were behind the ongoing crisis in several mineral-rich African states, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, and Libya.

He claimed that while the conflict persisted, oil and uranium discovered in the North-East and North-West in 1996 are being illegally extracted by the west and their collaborators.

Al-Mustapha said: “Borno State is a place ordinarily to be feared because of bombs in wrong places alone. But one may ask, NGOs in Borno State, particularly the capital, are too many. Houses for rent are difficult to find. They are renting houses for 10 years and above; 18 years, and 20 years. That is to say, there is a plan to stay longer.

“One may ask why? Who are these NGOs? Who certifies them and sends them to Nigeria? How come soldiers and police and all uniform men and women are scared of Nigeria and scared particularly of Borno State?

“How come NGOs are much friendlier? The weather is not friendly, the weather is harsh. How come they love Borno? How come they don’t go to other peaceful countries with better weather? What are they doing there? One may ask.

“Why are soldiers running away from the locations of Boko Haram? And why are the white men and women going there even at odd hours and coming back unhindered? Why are we not asking them questions?”

