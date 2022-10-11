Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill one, injure scores, destroy farmlands

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia have killed one person, wounded scores of others and destroyed several farmlands in a fresh attack in the Darwat community in Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

The invasion of the community on Monday night came barely 24 hours after an attack in the Kulias Chiefdom of Bokkos local government area where two village heads and four villagers were killed, leading to Governor Simon Lalong ordering security agencies to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.

The fresh attack was confirmed on Tuesday by the National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri.

Mwantiri who said the incident occurred at about 9:45pm, narrated that he was alerted by residents who placed distress calls to him and he promptly called the Plateau State Security outfit, Operation Rainbow, who mobilised to the area.

“I received a distress call at about 9:45 pm that Fulani herders from Fass of Jol Community, Riyom LGA mobilised themselves with dangerous weapons and attacked residents of Darwat hamlet.

“I quickly called operatives of the Plateau State Security outfit, Operation Rainbow, who mobilised to the community but by the time they got there, the attackers had fled after killing one person.

“They also injured several other people and destroyed farmlands on their way out of the community.

“The Operation Rainbow and operatives of the State military task force, Operation Safe Haven are currently in the community and have taken charge of the situation to prevent it from escalating,” Mwantiri said.

