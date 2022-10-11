Nigeria’s capital market makes N116.82bn after resumption from Eid-el-Mawlid holiday

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N116.8 billion after resumption from the Eid-el-Mawlid holiday on Tuesday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization by 0.45 percent from N25.79 trillion to N 25.90 trillion after eight hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 214.49 basis points to close with 47,565.92, up from 47,351.43 posted on Friday.

Investors traded 125.65 million shares valued at N1.90 billion in 4,188 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of 137.28 million shares worth N1.7billion traded by investors in 3,845 deals last Friday.

May & Baker led the gainers’ list with a N0.36kobo rise in share price to move from N3.69kobo to N4.05 per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.11kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

BUA Cement’s share value was up by N4.50kobo to end trading with N56.50kobo from N52 per share.

Sterling Bank gained 8 percent to close at N0.54kobo, above its opening price of N0.50kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share traded upward by 7.32 percent to rise from N0.41kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.14kobo to drop from N1.64kobo to N1.50kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price dropped by N0.85kobo to end trading at N11.40kobo from N12.25kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost 6.67 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Caverton lost 5.94 percent to drop from N1.01 to N0.95kobo per share.

Cutix’s share dropped from N2.16kobo to N2.06 per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

GTCO led the day’s trading with 38.86 million shares valued at N659.09 million.

FBN Holdings sold 22.82 million shares worth N216.87 million.

Transcorp followed with 9.60 million shares valued at N10.07 million.

NGX Group traded 6.27 million shares worth N134.52 million, while Chams traded 5.30 million shares valued at N1.44 million.

