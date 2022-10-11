Wike appoints 14,000 advisers, 359 liaison officers in Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of 14,000 advisers for different political units in the state.

He also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers in the state.

The Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the advisers would play a vital role in the remaining days of the administration.

The statement read: “The Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Wike, has appointed 14,000 Advisers who will oversee various political units in all the local government areas of the state.

“His Excellency also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.”

