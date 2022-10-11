Buhari’s minister claims Nigeria not experiencing food shortages

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammad Abubakar, said on Tuesday Nigeria was not experiencing food shortages under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

The minister stated this at a press conference held in Abuja as part of activities heralding the 2022 World Food Day scheduled for October 16.

Nigerians are groaning under an acute food shortage with prices of staple foods and other items reaching an all-time high.

He said: “We don’t have shortage of food in Nigeria at this point, but yes prices have risen, and this is a world phenomenon. But there are no food shortages.

“This government has put in so much in employment generation, especially in agriculture. We have youth, women and others through the managerial ministries and many others to make sure there is food and employment.

“These days the reminder is for people to eat mindfully and consider that millions of people are unable to afford one meal for themselves.

“It is important that we rededicate ourselves to this very important event and its purpose by drawing attention through global awareness, bold action and innovation to enhance effectively the channels that make our food systems stronger and more equitable.

“Nigeria and rest of the world continue to grapple with multiple crises which include conflicts, displacement, economic shocks, escalating food prices, climate change and so on, but we do not have food insecurity.”

