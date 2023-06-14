Adebo Ogundoyin re-elected speaker of Oyo Assembly

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, was re-elected to the position on Wednesday.

Ogundoyin, who is representing Ibarapa East State Constituency in the parliament, was re-elected following the proclamation of the 10th Assembly by Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan, the state capital.

The lawmaker representing Ona-Ara, Abiodun Fadeyi, was also re-elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

In his address, the speaker said the Assembly would support the executive arm of government in its efforts at bringing rapid development to the state.

On his part, the governor solicited the lawmakers’ support for his government’s effort to provide good governance in the state.

He said: “As we usher in sustainable development under Omituntun 2.0, I again ask that you work with us.

“I ask that you work with us, as we continue to make education a priority.

“We have promised the good people of Oyo State that we will continue to allocate 15 to 20 percent of our budget to education.

“We will take all necessary actions to return another 20 percent of our out-of-school children back to the classrooms.

“Our expectation is that when we present our budgets, they will be passed in good time.

“I ask that you work with us in our quest to ensure continued infrastructural development.”

