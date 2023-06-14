News
Gov Abiodun appoints 6 special advisers in Ogun
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed six special advisers to head some agencies in the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said the measure was aimed at ensuring the smooth running of government in the state.
READ ALSO: Gov. Abiodun, Ogun PDP guber candidate, Adebutu, at war over alleged N86bn debt
He said: “The appointees are – Mr. Dapo Okubadejo – Ministry of Finance, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan – Budget and Planning, and Jamiu Omoniyi – Ministry of Housing.
“Others are – Adebowale Akinsanya – Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Olusina Ogungbade – Justice while Dr. Tomi Coker will head the Ministry of Health.”
Alabi recalled that the 9th House of Assembly in the state had earlier approved the request of the governor to appoint 20 special advisers.
