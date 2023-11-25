Ladi Adebutu to Abiodun: Don’t rejoice over Appeal Court ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun state, Ladi Adebutu, on Saturday, warned Governor Dapo Abiodun that the effort to unseat him has not ended despite the ruling of the Appeal Court.

The three-member panel of the appellate court headed by Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh on Friday upheld the governor’s election by a split decision.

Adebutu, who reacted to the ruling in a statement issued by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya, described Abiodun’s victory at the appeal court as temporary and advised him not to celebrate yet.

The PDP candidate expressed optimism that he would get justice on the matter following the ruling of the appeal court.

He said: “The appeal judgement that can be described as the pathway to victory. It resolved unanimously, five out of the eight issues in our favour, only one issue in favour of the respondents while the other two issues were resolved in a ratio of two to one.

“We are indeed glad and hopeful that the judiciary at a higher level is gradually considering the merits of the petition, unlike the lower court that chose to address technicalities in place of merit. Obviously, that human decision has no place in our rule of law and cannot stand. It is however heartwarming that the appeal court resolved all the issues.

“We specially want to salute the courage and boldness of Hon. Justice Jane Inyang who delivered the minority judgment that was well-detailed and true to the provisions of the rule of law.

“The judgment which sacked the incumbent governor recalled his certificate of return and ordered INEC to organize a rerun within 90 days in the affected 92 polling units where the election was cancelled due to violence and election malpractices.

“This reputable judge also said that INEC should not have made a declaration on the March 18th governorship election, a fact that is enshrined in the electoral act considering the margin of lead rule.

“We make bold to say that if our courts can emulate the uprightness of Hon. Justice Jane Inyang, there will be a great hope for a greater Nigeria and democracy.

“It should be crystal clear to the placeholders in the government of Ogun State that they need not rejoice over nothing as what they enjoy now is temporal and cannot last because the truth will still prevail.”

