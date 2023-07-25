Dollar video: Court to rule on Ganduje’s rights enforcement suit September 22

A Federal High Court, Kano, on Tuesday fixed September 22 for ruling on a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by the former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The court had on July 7 restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (KNPCACC), Nigeria Police and six others from inviting or arresting Ganduje, or any of his appointees pending the hearing and determination of substantive originating motion.

This followed an exparte motion on fundamental rights enforcement filed by the ex-governor through his lawyer, Matthew Burkaa (SAN).

In the application, he urged the court to restrain PCACC from arresting, investigating and inviting him over a trending video where he was allegedly seen stuffing dollars inside his cloth.

The KNPCACC, police, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police in Kano State, the Department of State Service (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

Others are the Attorney General of the Federation and Attorney- General of Kano state.

When the case came up for hearing, Ganduje’s counsel filed a further affidavit in response of the respondents counter affidavit.

He said the fundamental right suit was to protect the ex-governor’s right and also sought to protect his family members and political appointees.

Burkaa said: “My Lord we are not saying Ganduje should not be invited or investigated, but rather do it according to law.”

The PCACC counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), told the court that the applicant’s immunity expired on May 29.

He said: “We have filed 23 paragraph counter affidavit, four exhibits and a written address as our argument.

“This case is a public interest litigation not personal. The applicant wants to use the order to protect his reputation and protect parties that are not before court.”

Falana said the court cannot protect the names of those who are not before the court.

“This court has no jurisdiction, this is a gaging suit.

“The PCACC invited the applicant to investigate alleged N1 billion theft. Therefore, if you are invited you must honour the invitation,” Falana added.

He, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the order granted the applicant.

