Zambia beaten 5-0 back-to-back at Women’s World Cup

The Copper Queens of Zambia have again suffered a 5-0 defeat in their Women’s World Cup campaign, making it 10 conceded goals for the African nation.

Zambia were routed 5-0 by Spain in their second Group C game of the 2023 women’s World Cup on Wednesday, which diminishes their chances of progressing.

Zambia have now suffered back-to-back losses, having also lost their opening game 5-0 to 2011 World Cup champions Japan.

A brace from Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo, as well as a single goal from Teresa Abelleira saw Spain in their might over the Africans.

Abelleira opened the scoring in the ninth minute, and Hermoso doubled their lead in the 13th minute.

In the 69th minute, Redondo added a third goal, and a minute later, Hermoso added a fourth before netting the fifth with five minutes left.

In the other group game, Japan defeated Costa Rica 2-0.

