NGX: Investors lose N232.1bn to sell-offs in Guinness, Cadbury, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N232.10 billion after Guinness, Cadbury and other equities recorded sell-offs during trading on Friday.

The loss brought down the market capitalization from N35.63 trillion to N35.40 trillion at the close of trading on Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 204.25 basis points to close at 65,056.39, down from 65,482.91 posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 459.77 million shares valued at N5.34 billion in 8,051 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 509.24 million shares worth N4.79 billion traded by shareholders in 8,070 deals the previous day.

Courtville topped the gainers’ list after gaining 10 percent to move from N0.60 kobo to N0.66 kobo per share.

Abbey gained 8.91 percent to close at N1.10 kobo, above its opening price of N1.01 per share.

Omatek’s share price was up by 8.89 percent, moving from N0.45 kobo to N0.49 kobo per share.

Regal Insurance recorded a 8.11 percent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.37 kobo to N0.40 kobo per share.

Nascon’s share value rose by N2.60 kobo to end trading at N36 from N33.40 kobo per share.

Chams topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11 kobo to drop from N1.10 kobo to N0.99 per share.

Guinness’ share price dropped by N7.40 kobo to end trading at N66.60 kobo from N74 per share.

John Holt lost N0.24 kobo to end trading with N2.20 kobo from N2.44 kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share dropped from N13.80 kobo to N12.45 kobo per share after losing N1.35 kobo during trading.

Glaxo Smith lost N0.80 kobo, dropping from N8.20 kobo to N7.40 kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 57.62 million shares valued at N832.31 million.

Japaul Gold followed with 48.08 million shares worth N45.63 million.

Access Corporation sold 44.16 million shares worth N766.94 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 37.64 million shares valued at N320.71 million, while Transcorp sold 32.46 million shares valued at N117.25 million.

