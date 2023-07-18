NGX: Investors earn N448.3bn as Honeywell tops gainers

Investors in Honeywell Flour, NEM, and others gained N448.33 billion at the close of trading in the Nigerian stock market on Tuesday.

This followed the growth in market capitalization by 1.30 percent from N34.27 trillion to N34.72 trillion at the close of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 823.37 basis points to close at 63,766.72, up from 62,943.35 posted by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 868.80 million shares valued at N42.80 billion in 8,970 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 710.01 million shares worth N13.82 billion traded by shareholders in 8,979 deals the previous day.

Honeywell Flour topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.30 kobo to end trading at N3.30 kobo from N3 per share.

NEM gained N0.54 kobo to move from N5.40 kobo to N5.94 kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank gained N0.17 kobo to close at N1.87 kobo, above its opening price of N1.70 kobo per share.

Eterna’s share price was up by N2.35 kobo, moving from N23.70 kobo to N26.05 per share.

PZ recorded a N1.60 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N16.20 kobo to N17.80 kobo per share.

Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.90 kobo to N0.81 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by N0.25 kobo to end trading at N2.29 kobo from N2.54 kobo per share.

Courtville lost 8.64 percent to end trading with N0.74 kobo from N0.81 kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share dropped from N0.49 kobo to N0.45 kobo per share after losing 8.16 percent during trading.

NSLTECH lost 8.11 percent, dropping from N0.37 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 153.87 million shares valued at N956.07 million.

Japaul Gold followed with 110.53 million shares worth N90.94 million.

Dangote Cement sold 104.88 million shares worth N35.81 billion.

Access Corporation traded 49.54 million shares valued at N849.23 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 41.90 million shares valued at N312.59 million.

