Business
New petrol price regime is an over kill —NUJ declares
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described the new price regime of Premum Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol announced on Tuesday as an “over kill.”
The NUJ therefore, “urged that the situation should be reversed immediately while adequate measures are considered and put in place to lessen the effects on ordinary Nigerians.”
The union a statement signed and issued by the National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, stated that “We are alarmed at the just announced increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N617 per litre in Abuja and N568 in Lagos respectively.”
According to the Union, “This development has already triggered astronomical increases in transportation costs, with prices of food items soaring almost beyond the reach of many citizens.”
“Even as users of generators to power their homes are already groaning uncontrollably under the present situation,” It added.
The NUJ further stated that, “While we applaud the decision to remove the costly subsidies on fuel, however, we had cautioned against a hasty implementation of the policy without putting mitigating measures in place to cushion the excruciating effects.”
The Union stressed that, “We are saddened by the fact that today, most people can hardly commute to work or other places of business without too much stress because the embarrassing sudden surge in petrol prices has made it so.”
The NUJ concluded stating that, “We believe that this sudden decision is an over kill and we urge that the situation should be reversed immediately while adequate measures are considered and put in place to lessen the effects on ordinary Nigerians.”
By Yemi Kanji
