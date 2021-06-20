News
NUJ charges police to fish out suspected killers of Oyo radio presenter
The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, on Sunday urged the state government and police to fish out the suspected killers of a radio presenter in the state, Titus Badejo.
The NUJ made the call in a statement issued on Sunday by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola.
Badejo was reportedly killed at 11:30 p.m. at a popular nightclub in the Oluyole area of Ibadan on Saturday.
The NUJ chairman charged the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, to ensure the killers were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.
Babalola described the killing of Badejo as one murder too many for the union to comprehend.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill radio presenter in Oyo
He also condemned the recent “senseless and avoidable killings” in Ibadan.
He, therefore, urged major stakeholders to ensure that the security of lives and property in the state received priority attention.
The NUJ chairman said: “We mourn the untimely passing on and gruesome murder of a journalist.”
“Under the cover of darkness, the assailants snuffed life out of a bubbling young man and cut short his precious life.”
By: Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....