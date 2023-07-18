SimpliFi partners Lune to empower MENA Businesses. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. SimpliFi partners Lune to empower MENA Businesses

SimpliFi, known for its Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform in MENA and Pakistan, has teamed up with Lune, a transaction data enrichment and analytics company associated with Hub71, the renowned tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership, according to the startup, aims to revolutionize how businesses in the Middle East leverage financial data.

By integrating finance management, data enrichment, and analytics solutions into SimpliFi’s unique card issuance offering, the alliance seeks to unlock the full potential of financial data for businesses.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SimpliFi, Ali Sattar, highlighted the significance of data analytics in the rapidly growing realm of digital payments and FinTech.

He expressed excitement about the partnership with Lune to offer hyper-personalized financial services.

Lune’s decision to join Hub71 alongside more than 240 startups has provided access to an extensive network of partners, government entities, and investors, bolstering their innovative solutions.

2. Kalima secures US$10M as investment from ABO Digital

Kalima, a blockchain specializing in IoT and data, has closed a deal with ABO Digital, an investment group based in the Bahamas and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kalima’s ecosystem provides a platform for enterprises, developers, and startups to build Web3 Enterprise and Data Governance applications, particularly focusing on IoT data to address real-world challenges.

As a third-generation blockchain, Kalima empowers users to independently govern, manage, and monetize data, create tokens for smart-rewarding systems, and build decentralized applications (dApps) using its decentralized network of permissioned blockchains (PrivaChains).

ABO Digital’s CEO, Amine Nedjai, expressed excitement about collaborating with Kalima and their shared commitment to driving technological advancements in enterprise blockchain solutions.

The innovative approach and expertise of Kalima in Web3 Enterprise and Data Governance applications align perfectly with ABO Digital’s goal of supporting groundbreaking initiatives in the IoT and Blockchain ecosystem.

3. Tenderd closes investment from Aramco’s Wa’ed

Tenderd, a startup specializing in AI-enabled technologies for real-time emissions intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of Aramco based in the Kingdom.

Tenderd’s platform utilizes AI-generated insights to increase asset utilization and reduce emissions, targeting heavy industries like construction and logistics.

Supported by prominent investors such as Y Combinator, Peter Thiel, BECO Capital, and Dynamo Ventures, Tenderd serves industries constituting 40 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to reports, the industry spends $2 trillion annually on operating capital equipment, but due to a lack of operational intelligence, only 50 percent utilization is achieved, resulting in over 1 billion tons of CO2 emissions and $500 billion in costs each year.

Tenderd’s technology provides real-time insights to companies, enabling better operational decisions, cost savings, improved resource utilization, and a smaller environmental footprint.

