Abayomi, Omotoso in as Sanwo-Olu nominates 39 for cabinet

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, forwarded the list of 39 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akoshile, confirmed the development in a statement in Ikeja.

The governor retained some members of the State Executive Committee that worked with him during his first term in office.

Those retained are the state’s former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso, and Sam Egube of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akoshile as chief press secretary

Also retained are the former Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab.

The full list:

r. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs. Solape Hammond

