Abayomi, Omotoso in as Sanwo-Olu nominates 39 for cabinet
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, forwarded the list of 39 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akoshile, confirmed the development in a statement in Ikeja.
The governor retained some members of the State Executive Committee that worked with him during his first term in office.
Those retained are the state’s former Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso, and Sam Egube of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
Also retained are the former Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab.
The full list:
r. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs. Solape Hammond
