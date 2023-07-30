Tinubu orders probe of CBN, appoints special investigator

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a probe into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the watch of its suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He had since appointed the former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Jim Osayande Obazee, as the special investigator to undertake the exercise.

The president disclosed this in a letter addressed to Obazee and made available to journalists on Sunday.

He also forwarded a copy of the order suspending Emefiele as CBN governor to the special investigator.

President Tinubu suspended the Delta State-born banker as CBN governor on June 9.

Emefiele had since been arraigned by the Federal Government on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Tinubu counsels CBN to allow co-existence of old and new Naira notes for 12 months

The letter read: “In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities. This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.

“The full terms of your engagement as Special Investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that you immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent, and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now