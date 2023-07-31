Tribunal fixes Tuesday for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to adopt their final written addresses

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, as a prelude for delivering judgment, has fixed tomorrow, Tuesday for President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to adopt their final written addresses.

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel announced this in a notice sent to the parties, inviting them to adopt their written address with respect to the petition lodged against President Tinubu by Atiku and Obi.

Ripples Nigeria recalls the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1, announced that Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election held on February 25, ahead of 17 other candidates that participated in the contest.

It declared that Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat the two major contenders, Alhaji Atiku of the PDP, who came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes, and Mr Obi of the LP, who came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes.

Atiku and Obi, however, faulted the declaration and headed to the PEPC, claiming, in separate petitions that they won the presidential poll.

They also challenged Tinubu’s eligibility to contest the election, while also praying that the court to declare that President Tinubu did not secure the majority of lawful votes that were cast at the election.

