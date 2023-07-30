ECOWAS to take military action against Niger junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government on Sunday agreed to take military action against all individuals involved in last week’s unconstitutional takeover of government in Niger Republic.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, disclosed this at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS on the Niger held in Abuja.

A group of military officers in the landlocked West African country on Wednesday night appeared on national television to announce the overthrow of the government after members of President Mohammed Basoum’s own guard detained him inside his offices in the capital, Niamey.

Members of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the president.

ECOWAS, the African Nation, and the rest of the international community had also condemned the coup, the seventh in West and Central Africa since 2020.

Touray said the ECOWAS leaders agreed that military action would be taken against the military junta if they failed to restore President Bazoum within one week.

He said the leaders also agreed on the closure of all land and air borders between ECOWAS member states and Niger.

The ECOWAS official added that the Niger military and anybody backing the coup would no longer enjoy any financial transaction within the region either as government or individuals.

Similarly, a travel ban was placed on the junta, its officials, and families until the restoration of democratic institutions in the country.

Touray said the West African leaders applauded President Bola Tinubu for his steadfastness and robust handling of affairs since he assume office as the ECOWAS chairman last month.

In his opening remark, Tinubu tasked the members to stand firm on the tenet of democracy in Africa and to stand by all decisions reached at the meeting.

