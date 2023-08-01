Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 1, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Nigerian govt, labour working on new minimum wage for workers – Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu said on Monday the Federal Government and organized labour are currently working on a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.Read more
2. Nigerian govt saved N1tr from fuel subsidy in two months – Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu said on Monday the Federal Government saved N1 trillion that would have been used for the payment of fuel subsidies in just two months.Read more
3. MURIC accuses Tinubu of sidelining Muslims in appointments
Islamic advocacy group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of sidelining Muslims, especially from the South-West, in his appointments into key positions since assuming office on May 29.Read more
4. Labour to go ahead with planned fuel subsidy protest
The organized labour will go ahead with the planned nationwide protest slated for Wednesday.Read more
5. Tinubu removes restrictions on students loans, warns against arbitrary increase in tuition fees
President Bola Tinubu on Monday cautioned all federal institutions of higher learning on the planned increase in tuition fees in the country.Read more
6. Lagos reduces BRT, others costs by 50%
The Lagos State government has slashed the costs of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other public transport systems in the state by 50 per cent.Read more
7. Nigerian bourse down by N391.19 billion
During trading on Monday, Linkage Insurance led the gainers’ list and Dangote Sugar topped the losers’ table in the Nigerian stock market.Read more
8. Dangote’s cement, sugar companies lose N184.80bn to naira devaluation
Over N184.80 billion was lost to naira devaluation by the cement and sugar companies largely owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.Read more
9. Stella Damasus confirms separation from filmmaker Ademinokan
Popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has confirmed her separation from talented filmmaker, Daniel Ademinokan.Read more
10. Super Falcons advance to World Cup knockouts after goalless draw vs Ireland
Nigeria women’s football team, Super Falcons have advanced to the last 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after playing a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland.Read more
