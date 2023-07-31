News
Lagos reduces BRT, others costs by 50%
The Lagos State government has slashed the costs of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other public transport systems in the state by 50 per cent.
The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Monday in Ikeja, said the slash in transportation costs would take effect from Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu approves 50% cut in BRT, LAGRIDE fares in Lagos
He said the state government would roll out the palliatives, including the distribution of foodstuff to the vulnerable to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.
Details later…
