Looting: Adamawa govt relaxes curfew by 12 hours

The Adamawa State government has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state by 12 hours.

The state government had on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state following the looting of warehouse and storage facilities by hoodlums in the state capital, Yola.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, who confirmed the development in a statement in Yola, said the decision to relax the curfew was taken in the early hours of Monday following a meeting between security chiefs and government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta.

He said the deputy governor urged the people of the state to reopen their businesses and parents to send their children to school.

The statement read: “Addressing the press shortly after the meeting, the Deputy Governor announced that the curfew has been reviewed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will be reviewed hourly while authorities will maintain an increased security presence to ensure compliance to Government’s directive and that criminals do not disrupt the peace of the state.

“She warned hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.

“Prof. Farauta noted that the Government will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to disrupt the peace of the state.”

