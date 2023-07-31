Ekpa dares Kanu, insists two-week sit-at-home must go on

Self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Government In Exile (BGIE), Simon Ekpa, has insisted that the two-week sit-at-home order he issued in the South-East region is non-negotiable despite a private letter written to him by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, requesting that the order be rescinded.

Kanu had, through a handwritten letter addressed to Ekpa last week, ordered the Finland-based Biafran agitator to suspend all action concerning the sit-at-home as the situation will only inflict more hardship on the people of the region.

However, in a video he posted on his Twitter handle on Monday, Ekpa said he did not believe the letter was written by Kanu, and as such, he was not bound to go by it.

“I want to make it clear that the coming two weeks sit-at-home is not negotiable, for those who have collected money and started flying fake letters from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that the sit-at-home we have embarked on and will embark on in the future has five points agenda,” he said.

Ekpa further listed reasons why his sit-at-home order must go on:

“One is for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS.

“Two, for preparation of Biafra’s self referendum. To that effect, we are going to have the first Biafra self-convention coming up in October in Finland,” he said.

“Thirdly, to further inform the world of the readiness of Biafra people to take their own futures into their own hands, by sitting at home we create awareness, by sitting at home, we crash the economy of Nigeria.

“Four is to demonstrate that the Biafra Government In Exile (BGIE) is in charge and showcase it continues to enjoy the 99 per cent loyalty of Biafrans in Biafra land, just like what the senate president said the other day even though he misrepresented me, he called me the real governor of the South-East; I’m not the governor of the South-East, I’m the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic.

“Fifth, to invalidate those who call themselves elected officials, those people speaking nonsense at the National Assembly, this sit-at-home will tell them we’re ready to leave Nigeria for a better future.

“Don’t mind those people telling you about the sit-at-home, it’s going to enter checkup from Monday,” Ekpa added.

