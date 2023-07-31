Labour to go ahead with planned fuel subsidy protest

The organized labour will go ahead with the planned nationwide protest slated for Wednesday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had last week given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision on the removal of fuel subsidy or face a nationwide strike at the end of the ultimatum.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting with government representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, expressed doubt about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to control inflation and fuel price due to the unification of the exchange rate.

He also dismissed fear that the peaceful protest against the fuel subsidy would be hijacked by hoodlums.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt, labour working on new minimum wage for workers – Tinubu

The NLC president said the meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on palliatives was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday to enable the labour leaders to listen to the president’s national broadcast.

Ajaero said: “We just adjourned to go and listen to Mr. President’s speech and to continue with our conversation tomorrow. Our peaceful rally will go on as scheduled…so this rally has been fixed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now