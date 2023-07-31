News
Labour to go ahead with planned fuel subsidy protest
The organized labour will go ahead with the planned nationwide protest slated for Wednesday.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had last week given the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision on the removal of fuel subsidy or face a nationwide strike at the end of the ultimatum.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting with government representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, expressed doubt about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to control inflation and fuel price due to the unification of the exchange rate.
He also dismissed fear that the peaceful protest against the fuel subsidy would be hijacked by hoodlums.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt, labour working on new minimum wage for workers – Tinubu
The NLC president said the meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on palliatives was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday to enable the labour leaders to listen to the president’s national broadcast.
Ajaero said: “We just adjourned to go and listen to Mr. President’s speech and to continue with our conversation tomorrow. Our peaceful rally will go on as scheduled…so this rally has been fixed.”
