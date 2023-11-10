Court stops organised labour’s nationwide strike

Justice Benedict Kanyip of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the organized labour from going ahead with the nationwide strike slated to begin next week.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike from November 14 to protest last week’s assault of their president, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State.

Kanyip, who is also the president of the court, gave the order on an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government.

The government had in the application filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, asked the court to stop the unions from embarking on the strike.

In his presentation, the counsel to the federal government, Tijani Gazali (SAN), argued that the strike would inflict untold hardship on Nigerians.

He recalled that many Nigerians suffered during Thursday’s blockade of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and others in the country by the unions.

In his ruling, Justice Kanyip directed the NLC and TUC to stop the planned strike.

The judge, who cited Sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act, ordered that the restraining order be pasted on the wall of the Labour House to draw the unions’ attention to the directive.

He also directed that the order, along with the originating and other processes, be served on the defendants through publication in two major national dailies.

“It is within the power of the court to intervene by way of restraining order to ensure peace and tranquillity, Justice Kanyip added.

