LASU confirms Dean’s removal for alleged certificate racketeering

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has confirmed the removal of the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko, over alleged certificate racketeering in the institution.

The Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Thomas-Onashile also dismissed claims that the management was covering up the matter.

She said: “For emphasis, there has been no ‘cover-up’ and there will be no ‘cover-up.’

“The management has promptly brought the original allegations to the attention of general law enforcement authorities, including the office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

“These authorities have not yet concluded their investigations.

“The management does not take such matters lightly.

“Its own inquiries into the allegations will be concluded before the end of 2023.”

The coordinator added that the university’s Vice-Chancellor had approved the appointment of Dr. Surajudeen Fatai as the Acting Dean of Students’ Affairs Division in the institution.

“Fatai is a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU.

“The appointment is for a period of one year, effective from November 7, 2023, to November 6, 2024.”

