LASU dismisses Dean Of Student Affairs over alleged certificate racketeering

Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko, the dean of student affairs (DSA) of Lagos State University, Ojo, has been removed.

His dismissal was related to a story that an internet news outlet released on Monday.

According to the narrative, a certificate racketeering group was selling authentic Lagos State University certificates for N2–N3 million, depending on the specific course’s technicality, to anyone who was interested.

In the meanwhile, Dr. Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, has been designated as the acting DSA.

A source in the university told the PUNCH, “Yes, it is true, Olumoko has been removed and Abatan has taken over as DSA. This happened yesterday, (Tuesday).”

However, the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, when asked for the school’s reaction to the removal of Prof Olumoko, revealed, “I can’t say if he has been removed or not. I am not yet in the office. So, I don’t know anything yet.”

In response to recent accusations of extortion and certificate racketeering against Lagos State University, the House of Assembly for Lagos State announced on Tuesday that it would be inviting the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Senate of the university, and other senior staff members.

