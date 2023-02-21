Metro
LASU staff dies trying to withdraw cash in bank
A staff of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Johnson Ademola, died Monday afternoon while trying to withdraw cash in one of the banks at the institution.
An eyewitness told journalists on Tuesday that the incident occurred at a branch of WEMA Bank in the university, where customers were allowed to withdraw a maximum of N5,000.
Ademola, who until his death was the Financial Officer in the Faculty of Law at the institution, slumped without showing any prior signs of distress and was confirmed dead a few minutes later at the University Health Centre.
READ ALSO: Naira Scarcity: Riot breaks out in Sagamu as angry customers besiege banks
The acting Coordinator at the Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Mr. Olaniyi Jeariogbe, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He, however, said the deceased was not one of the institution’s deputy bursars as widely reported by the media.
