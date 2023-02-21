Metro
2023: NCC launches toll-free hotline for election incidents
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has designated its consumer toll-free number 622 to operate as a 2023 presidential election incident hotline due to the importance attached to the exercise.
The NCC Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, said voters and members of the public are expected to utilize the line to report any problems that might arise during the elections.
He said: “ The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being supported with this initiative as part our patriotic commitment to trouble-free elections in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Naira scarcity: Kaduna govt rolls out free transportation, medical care
“Customers of telecommunications services are permitted to call the Commission directly at the second level of the complaints process, the toll-free number 622, in order to resolve concerns with their telecommunications services that the service providers are unable to address.
“This is with a view to resolving such issues by contacting and conveying such to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for timely resolution.”
