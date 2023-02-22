NAPTIP rescues 2,743 victims, secures 80 convictions in 2022

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said it has rescued about 2,743 victims of human trafficking and also secured eighty convictions in 2022 alone.

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director General of the agency revealed this in Abuja on Tuesday during a joint press briefing by the NAPTIP and the Canadian High Commission to draw out collaborative plans to curb the high rate of trafficking in persons and migrants’ smuggling.

According to her: “In 2022, NAPTIP received 1,440 reported cases of trafficking in persons; four hundred and twelve (412) external trafficking cases (28.6%) and one thousand and twenty eight (1,028) internal trafficking cases (71.4%). Two thousand seven hundred and forty three (2,743) victims were rescued in collaboration with other sister law enforcement agencies; Male children were 233 (8.5%); Female children – 688 (25.1%); Male adults – 363 (13.2%); and Female adults – 1,459 (53.2%)”.

Prof. Waziri-Azi noted that the rescue missions were made possible through support from the Canadian government which has made “a great impact in the fight against human trafficking in the country” and in collaborations with sister agencies.

“Victims of inward trafficking were 45, that is victims trafficked into Nigeria; Returned victims from abroad were 251 and Intercepted victims were1,484, that is, those who were on their way out of Nigeria. Most of these victims are trafficked by road through our borders all across the country. We also secured 80 convictions in 2022,” Waziri-Azi added.

“We already have 17 convictions for 2023 and, cumulatively, the Agency has secured 592 convictions since its first conviction in 2004. We also have 262 cases in various courts across the country.”

Also speaking, Ambassador James Christoff, who is the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, noted that his country was interested in employing evidence-based methods in its war against human trafficking in Nigeria.

By Mohammed Taoheed

