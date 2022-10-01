NAPTIP rescues teenager from suspected human traffickers in Anambra

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued a 16-year old girl from suspected human traffickers at Mgbakwu in Awka North local government area of Anambra State.

The NAPTIP spokesman in the state, Mr Anthony Okafor, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Awka.

Okafor said the operation was carried out in collaboration with the state’s Ministry Of Women And Social Welfare and the Anambra Vigilante Group on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The victim identified as Chioma Obi gave birth three days ago before her rescue in an uncompleted building at Mgbakwu, where she was harboured by a trafficking syndicate.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate was already hatching plans to sell the new born baby as they did with the victim’s two other children.

“The girl, who said she hailed from Enugwu-Ukwu, appears to be mentally unstable and had over the years been used by the gang operating from an uncompleted building at Mgbakwu.

“She gives birth to babies which the gang sell on delivery.”

