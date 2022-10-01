IPOB tackles Atiku for promising to end Biafra agitation in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday berated the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for promising to end the Biafra agitation in the South-East.

The former Vice President had on Tuesday promised to resolve all agitations in the South-East if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Abubakar, who met with South-East stakeholders in Enugu, said he would provide efficient leadership that would guarantee justice and equity to all.

However, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the PDP candidate’s remark as moronic.

The group also accused Atiku of bragging about what is beyond his capacity.

The statement read: “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was drawn to the statement credited to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at Enugu State where he was ranting how he would stop Biafra agitation if he becomes the president.

“Those deluded South-East politicians around Atiku Abubakar should warn him to stop using Biafra agitation championed by our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPOB for his political campaigns. He and his politicians in the South-East should stop talking like morons and bragging about what is beyond their reach.

“Atiku Abubakar and his political gang must know that we allowed them to Enugu State does not mean we don’t know what to do to stop them from entering Enugu State ever again. As much as we are a civilised movement, we don’t want to be used for corrupt election campaigns or we will be forced to stop their campaigns in our territories.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar you can do anything to please your gullible followers but you cannot stop Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide. The only remedy to this current agitation is fixing a date for the Biafra referendum to ascertain where people of Biafra wish to stay.”

