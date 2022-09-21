IPOB accuses Gov Soludo of ‘covertly eliminating’ members using EBUBEAGU militia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a secessionist organisation, has accused the Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of secretly forming the Ebubeagu militia to exterminate IPOB members.

This was mentioned in a press release by Mr. Emma Powerful, the IPOB media, and publicity secretary, issued on Wednesday, in Awka, Anambra State.

Powerful, in the release, dared Soludo, pledging to take on his militia with the help of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The statement reads, ““We have been drawn to the reckless and unjustifiable murder of innocent citizens of Biafra in Anambra State by the secret militia and Ebubeagu security outfit created in Anambra State by Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

“IPOB wants to bring to the knowledge of Biafrans the criminal activities of Soludo’s militia and Ebubeagu security outfit in Anambra State. Soludo had secretly set up the Ebubeagu security outfit simply to begin a covert elimination of IPOB members, now, it is clear that the governor wants to turn the peaceful state of Anambra into flame.

“Soludo must be held responsible for whatever happens in Anambra State going forward if he continues to use his Ebubeagu militia to be profiling Biafrans and eliminating them because they have paintings or tattoo on their body.”

IPOB also said the secret killing of its members is pronounced in Nnewi, Idemili South, and North, including other important towns and communities in the state.

It specifically mentioned Imo and Ebonyi states and asked Soludo to observe what was occurring in other South Eastern states where the governors disregarded IPOB’s warnings.

Powerful also reported that several IPOB members had either been slain, kidnapped, or captured in Anambra State and that ESN has been alerted to the situation.

