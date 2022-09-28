Atiku blasts APC for failing to maintain Nigeria’s unity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, berated the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government for failing to maintain the country’s unity.

Abubakar, who spoke in a video posted on his Facebook page, added that Nigeria has witnessed an all-time low in all areas, especially on economy, security and politics.

The former Vice President promised to rebuild the country if voted as president in 2023.

The PDP kicked off its 2023 presidential campaign on Wednesday.

He said: “My fellow compatriots, you and I will agree, like a vast majority of Nigerians, that our country has dipped below all known standards in social, economic, and political benchmarks.

“Our experience of the past seven years plus under the government of the APC administration has made us doubt our strength as a people.

“In fact, it is safe to say that the greatest thing the APC government will be remembered for is how it failed to maintain the integrity of our unity, and how it has put a knife between things that, hitherto, held us together.

“On these covenants, I have thrown my hat into the ring to rebuild Nigeria from May 29, 2023.”

