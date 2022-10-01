US pledges support for fight against terrorism, credible elections in Nigeria

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, gave the assurance in a statement marking Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Blinken noted that the US was also interested in free and fair elections in the country next year.

The statement read: “On behalf of the USA, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of their independence.

“The partnership between our two countries is strong and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

“The US is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the US and Nigeria.

“We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests.

“The US joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations.”

